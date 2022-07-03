THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – The weather for Sunday of the July 1st long-weekend is.

Thunder Bay

At 7:00 am it is 9 with light winds at 8 km/h from the southwest. The humidity is 92%.

Today will be sunny through the morning with a mix of sun and cloud later this afternoon. The high will be 21.

The UV Index will be 8 or Very High.

Tonight will be partly cloudy with a 40 per cent potential for rain showers along with the risk of a thunderstorm. Fog patches will develop overnight. The low will be 9.

Fort Frances

At 6:00 am in Fort Frances it is 7. Winds are calm, and the humidity is 98%.

There will be increased clouds this morning along with a 30 per cent potential for rain by this afternoon. There will be a risk of a thunderstorm later this afternoon.

Winds will be east at 20 km/h by late this afternoon.

The daytime high will be 23. The humidex at 25. The UV Index will be 7 or High.

Tonight will be mainly cloudy skies with a 40 per cent possibility of precipitation along with the risk of a thunderstorm. Lover overnight of 12.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

It is 12 this morning at the Dryden Airport. The winds are at 8 km/h from the SSW. The humidity is 84 percent.

Today will see mainly clear skies this morning. Increased clouds starting near noon. The high on Sunday will be 19.

The UV Index will be 8 or very high.

This evening will see cloudy skies with a 40% potential for rain. There will be a risk of a thunderstorm. Low overnight of 12.

Sachigo Lake

It is raining this morning in Sachigo with the temperature at 11. Humidity is at 94% this morning at 6:00 am. Winds are at 9 km/h from the west-northwest.

Sunday will see a mix of sun and cloud. There will be a 30 per cent chance of showers this afternoon along with the risk of a thunderstorm late this afternoon.

Winds becoming west 20 km/h this morning.

High 22. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight will see continued partly cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of showers this evening and after midnight. There will be a risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Low overnight of 10.