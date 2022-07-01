Today we will interview Bhavin Swadas – a founder of Couponsaturn, and Couponstroller. We will try to ask as much questions as possible, so that viewers can get to know about Bhavin and his profession.

Hello, Bhavin! First of all we welcome you to the FoxInterviewer. Can you please tell us something about yourself?

I am a digital marketer, blogger, and a freelancer who work with multiple brands to help them grow their online presence.

Great! Can you please tell us about your background?

I am from middle class family and grew in Surendranagar, a small town near Ahemedabad. I grew up in my parental home till secondary standards. After 2001 earthquake, we moved to new home, where we stayed for 10 years. Later in 2012 we again moved to new home in Surendranagar only. Due to so many changes in my life, I have very less friends. In fact, no friends.

Bhavin, can you please tell us know about your educational background and early profession?

Well, there is an interesting story here. I completed my bachelors of engineering in Electronics and Communication (EC) in 2008 with gold medal in VGEC, Chandkheda. I was of few who got selected in campus as embedded engineer in eInfochips – a multination software company. From 2008 to 2011, I worked as software developer over there. During that time, I learnt about blogging and online marketing. So, I decided to left my job and start my own business.

Truly Interesting! So what are you doing now?

Presently, I am working as an online marketer. I am co-founder of Couponsaturn and Couponstroller – the couponing websites. These are the sites where I share online shopping tips and discount for name brand stores.

How do Coupon Saturn help shoppers?

Being a shopper, you must have read about promo code. Well at Couponsaturn.com and Couponstroller.com, I share promotional offers, discounts and deals for almost all kind of stores. You can find coupons for store in almost all the categories; fashion, electronics, SaaS, software, online services, education, entertainment, automobiles, technology etc.

Are Couponstroller and Couponsaturn free to use services?

Yes, of course! I never charge my readers to browse the promotional offers and coupon code for the store. You can find and claim as many coupons as you wish. You don’t even have to login or register to our site. You can browse it as guest only. I just wanted to make it sweet and simple deal for everybody.

Is there any limit to save money when we use Couponsaturn?

Of course, NOT! As I said earlier, you can save from as little as $1 to almost infinite. Literally, there is no limit to save money at all.

What do you like to do when you are not working?

Well, I like to play with my daughters while I don’t work. My daughter is just 3 years old, and she is cute. I like her smile and cuteness. While she is not around me, I read some books and watch thriller movies. I like suspense thriller movies.

Wow! I can’t wait to use your services. How can I access it?

Well, it is so simple. You can simply my site; couponsaturn or couponstroller and it will get a clear idea there. You can also check the our social media pages. Furthermore, I am available at slopswap@gmail.com for any kind of queries or PR inquiries!