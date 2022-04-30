Thunder Bay – WEATHER – There are Weather Warnings and Advisories issued across the region. Thunder Bay and Kenora as well as Red Lake are under Rainfall Warnings as well as communities to the north along the Ontario / Manitoba provincial boundary.

A Colorado low will bring significant rainfall to the region beginning this afternoon. Total rainfall amounts of 20 to 40 mm are possible before the rain tapers off to light showers late Sunday morning.

Winnipeg and much of Southern Manitoba is under Rainfall Warnings as well.

Thunder Bay

Thunder Bay will start the day with a mix of sun and cloud. Periods of rain will be starting this afternoon. Winds will be from the east at 20 km/h gusting to 40. High for the day of +5.

UV index 7 or high.

Tonight the rain will start and falling at times heavy. Amount 20 to 30 mm are expected. Winds will continue to be from the east at 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Wind becoming east 20 after midnight. Low overnight of +2.

Fort Frances

Cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers this morning. Rain in earnest will be starting near noon. Winds will becoming east 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High for the day of +9.

UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight the forecast is calling for rain. Winds will continue from the east at 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low overnight of +2.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

Dryden and Vermilion Bay are under Special Weather Statements.

The weather forecast is for periods of rain ending early this morning then mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers this morning and early this afternoon. Rain in earnest will beginning this afternoon. Winds will be from the east at 20 km/h gusting to 40 late this morning then light late this afternoon. High of +9 for the day.

UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight will see rain becoming mixed with periods of snow overnight. Low overnight of +1.

Sachigo Lake

Sachigo Lake is under a Special Weather Statement. Skies are cloudy. Periods of rain are expected near noon. Winds will becoming east 20 km/h this afternoon. High for the day of +5.

UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight will see periods of rain ending after midnight then cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of light snow. Risk of freezing drizzle overnight. Wind northeast 30 km/h. Low 1.