THUNDER BAY – LIVING – Since 2015, Ribfest has been a staple summer event in Thunder Bay. In 2021, Ribfest made it as one of the few events that happened during a summer of cancellations.

In 2022, Ribfest sponsored by Halfway Motors and in support of Our Kids Count will return to the Canadian Lakehead Exhibition, and this year again as an in-person event.

All weekend long enjoy saucy creations from some of North America’s very best professional ribbers, as well as our talented local food vendors and artisans, and live music!

We’re so excited for Ribfest 2022! We can’t wait to be back in person for the full festival we all know and love. Come join us at the Canadian Lakehead Exhibition this summer and enjoy some delicious ribs in support of Our Kids Count.

Ribfest started in the downtown Waterfront District and moved to the CLE a number of years ago. In 2021 it was held in the Lakehead University parking lot.

Ribfest is a local charity fundraiser event in support of Our Kids Count, and is seeking volunteers to make this event a success this year! If you are interested in volunteering at Ribfest this year please email ryley@ourkidscount.ca.

Ribfest is also seeking food vendors and artisans for Ribfest 2022! If you are interested in becoming a vendor, please email Darlene at darlenegreen875@gmail.com

It won’t be long and you and your friends can be debating over who makes the best ribs at Ribfest.