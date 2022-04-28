THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – There are weather advisories out across all of Southern Manitoba. Environment Canada says that “Yet another Colorado Low is set to impact the northern Great Plains late Friday through the weekend”.

As of 12:00 noon on Thursday, there are no weather advisories or warnings in effect across Western and Northern Ontario.

The spring weather in recent weeks has caused flooding in parts of Southern Manitoba and in Winnipeg.

The weather is likely to delay spring planting by farmers.

This major low pressure system is the third one in as many weeks and it will impact parts of southeastern Saskatchewan and southern Manitoba.

It will be bringing additional precipitation to areas already experiencing highly saturated ground and overland flooding.

The EC Forecasters report, “Confidence is increasing that areas in the Red River Valley and western Manitoba will receive an additional 20 to 50 mm of precipitation, most of which will likely fall as rain on Saturday, although some snow is possible over the higher terrain of southwestern Manitoba and on the back side of the low on Sunday”.

“Areas near the international border will likely see greater total precipitation, possibly reaching 50 mm, while Winnipeg and the northern Red River Valley will likely see lesser amounts, in the 20 to 30 mm range. Southeastern Saskatchewan may see lesser amounts based on latest model trends”.

NetNewsLedger is keeping a strong weather eye on this system and will keep you updated.