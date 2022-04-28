THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – There are weather advisories out across Southern Manitoba. A Colorado Low is tracking into Manitoba bringing precipitation. So far there are no alerts or warnings for Western Ontario, but it is likely that

Thunder Bay

It is -9 this morning in Thunder Bay. Clear skies and spring weather is in store for Thunder Bay today. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h. High for the day of +7. Wind chill is a chilly -18 this morning.

UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight will see clear skies continue this evening and after midnight then partly cloudy skies with 70 percent chance of freezing drizzle or snow overnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -1. Wind chill -3 this evening.

Fort Frances

It will be warmer and wet in Fort Frances today. It is -3 to start the morning, headed to a high of +9. Skies will clear to start the day but then there will be increasing cloudiness this afternoon and a 60 per cent chance of rain late this afternoon.

Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h. Wind chill is at -12 this morning.

UV index 7 or high.

Tonight will see continued cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of rain changing to a 60 per cent chance of snow or rain this evening.

There is going to be a risk of freezing drizzle late this evening and overnight. Low overnight of zero.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

It is -3 headed to a high of +7 in Dryden under what will be a mix of sun and cloud. There is a 40 per cent chance of rain late this afternoon. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h.

Wind chill -11 this morning.

UV index 6 or high.

Tonight will see cloudy skies with a 70 per cent chance of rain changing to a 70 per cent chance of snow and then to 70 per cent chance of freezing drizzle or snow near midnight. Low overnight of zero.

Sachigo Lake

It is -9 in Sachigo Lake this morning. Skies will be mainly sunny. Winds will become south at 20 km/h late this afternoon. High for Thursday of +9. Wind chill -14 this morning.

UV index 6 or high.

Tonight will see partly cloudy cloudy skies with light winds blowing at up to 15 km/h. Low -2 with a wind chill of -6 overnight.

Winnipeg

Special weather statement in effect for:

City of Winnipeg

Yet another Colorado Low is set to impact the northern Great Plains late Friday through the weekend.

A third major low pressure system in as many weeks will impact parts of southeastern Saskatchewan and southern Manitoba bringing additional precipitation to areas already experiencing highly saturated ground and overland flooding.

Confidence is increasing that areas in the Red River Valley and western Manitoba will receive an additional 20 to 50 mm of precipitation, most of which will likely fall as rain on Saturday, although some snow is possible over the higher terrain of southwestern Manitoba and on the back side of the low on Sunday. Areas near the international border will likely see greater total precipitation, possibly reaching 50 mm, while Winnipeg and the northern Red River Valley will likely see lesser amounts, in the 20 to 30 mm range. Southeastern Saskatchewan may see lesser amounts based on latest model trends.