THUNDER BAY – Politics – The New Democrats and the Progressive Conservatives have been out campaigning in both Thunder Bay ridings.

Judith Monteith-Farrell is seeking re-election in Thunder Bay Atikokan.

Comnee Mayor Kevin Holland has been campaigning over the past months for the Progressive Conservatives.

The Liberals Liberals in Thunder Bay—Atikokan will be officially nominating Robert Barrett on April 28 at 6:30 pm EDT.

Eric Arner will be the Green Party candidate in Thunder Bay Atikokan.

In Thunder Bay Superior North the Progressive Conservatives are running Thunder Bay Councillor at Large Peng You, the New Democrats are running Lise Vaugeois and the Green Party will see Tracey McKinnon run for the party. The Ontario Liberals are in the process of replacing long-serving MPP Michael Gravelle who just announced he will not be running.

In the Kenora Riding, incumbent Greg Rickford is seeking re-election for the Progressive Conservatives. There are no Liberal or New Democrat challengers as of yet.

Catherine Kiewning will carry the Green Party banner in Kenora.