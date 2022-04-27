THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police arrested three Toronto residents, and seized a quantity of various narcotics with an estimated street value of $1.6 million following the search of a south-side home Wednesday.

Thunder Bay Police Service officers with the Intelligence Unit executed a search warrant at a residential address in the 600 block of McKellar Street North on Tuesday, April 26 at about 7:30 pm EDT.

The warrant was obtained as a result of an ongoing investigation into drug trafficking activity at that address.

When officers entered the home they located two suspects inside. A third suspect was in the process of fleeing on foot and was later located in a neighbouring yard.

All three accused were placed under arrest without further incident and transported to the TBPS headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street.

A search of the home led to the seizure of a quantity of suspected cocaine, crack cocaine, methamphetamine, oxycodone pills, hydromorphone pills, fentanyl and paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking.

A loaded handgun and a cash, which is believed to exceed $100,000, was also seized at the scene.

Russell Angelo Frencillo Bullock, 28, of Toronto, is charged with:

• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Oxycodone for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Crystal Meth for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Hydromorphone for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

• Careless Storage of a Firearm

• Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm without Registration Certificate

• Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm without a Licence

• Prohibited or Restricted Firearm with Ammunition

• Possession of a Firearm with Knowledge its Possession is Unauthorized

Natasha Claris DE GUZMAN, 21, of Toronto, is charged with:

• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Oxycodone for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Crystal Meth for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Hydromorphone for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

• Careless Storage of a Firearm

• Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm without Registration Certificate

• Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm without a Licence

• Prohibited or Restricted Firearm with Ammunition

• Possession of a Firearm with Knowledge its Possession is Unauthorized

Michael Anthony PRAHAY, 31, of Toronto, is charged with:

• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Oxycodone for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Crystal Meth for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Hydromorphone for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

• Careless Storage of a Firearm

• Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm without Registration Certificate

• Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm without a Licence

• Prohibited or Restricted Firearm with Ammunition

• Possession of a Firearm with Knowledge its Possession is Unauthorized

• Obstruct Peace Officer

PRAHAY has twice been arrested and charged for drug-trafficking related offences by the Thunder Bay Police Service. Those arrests, made in January of 2019, and March of 2019, both led to convictions for Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking.

All three accused appeared in bail court on Wednesday, April 27th and were remanded into custody with future appearance dates.