KENORA – WEATHER – A Colorado Low is expected to bring a wintry mix of precipitation and then significant rainfall for portions of northwestern Ontario Friday through Saturday evening. Environment Canada is warning that Freezing Rain could be happening on Friday.

Precipitation may begin as snow, ice pellets, or freezing rain Friday before changing to rain Friday afternoon.

Rainfall amounts of 30 to 50 mm are expected; however, locally higher amounts are possible especially for areas near the Minnesota border due to isolated thunderstorms.

The frozen ground has a reduced ability to absorb this rainfall, so the potential for flooding exists.

Special weather statement in effect for:

Dryden – Vermilion Bay

Ignace – English River

Kenora – Grassy Narrows – Whitedog

Sioux Narrows – Nestor Falls – Morson

Hazards: