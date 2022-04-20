IGNACE – WEATHER – Environment Canada has issued a Winter Travel Advisory for English River and Ignace.

Weather advisory in effect for:

Ignace – English River

Winter weather travel advisory in effect for today.

Hazards:

Total snowfall accumulations of 5 to 10 cm by tonight.

Peak snowfall rates of 1 to 3 cm per hour.

Reduced visibility in heavy snow.

The reason for the snow is an Alberta Clipper. The snow is expected to be heavy at times with peak snowfall rates up to 3 cm per hour possible. Although for many communities the snow will begin this morning, the heavier, more intense snow is not expected until later this morning or early this afternoon. The snow is expected to continue this evening before easing near midnight.