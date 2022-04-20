THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – An Alberta Clipper will bring snow to the City of Thunder Bay and region on Wednesday. The snow is expected to be heavy at times with peak snowfall rates up to 3 centimetres per hour possible.

Although for some communities light snow may begin late in the morning, the heavier, more intense snow is not expected until Wednesday afternoon. The snow is expected to continue Wednesday evening before easing near midnight.

Weather advisory in effect for:

City of Thunder Bay

Total snowfall accumulations of 5 to 10 cm by Wednesday night. Reduced visibility in heavy snow.