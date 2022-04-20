Thunder Bay – WEATHER – Another Wednesday, so sadly that means more snow for Thunder Bay and Superior West. An Alberta Clipper will bring snow to much of the region beginning this afternoon. The snow is expected to be heavy at times with peak snowfall rates up to 3 cm per hour possible. Snow is expected to continue this evening before easing near midnight.

Thunder Bay

There is a winter weather travel advisory in effect. Thunder Bay will see cloudy skies with snow starting in the morning. Five centimetres of snow are forecast. Winds will becoming southeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning. Wednesday’s high will be +2 with the wind chill at -12 in the morning.

UV index 1 or low.

The snow will be ending near midnight followed by cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of more snow flurries. Another five centimetres of snow is expected. Winds will be from the southeast at 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light in the evening. The temperature will remain steady near +2.

Fort Frances

Cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of snow flurries early in the morning. Periods of snow will begin during the morning then changing to periods of rain mixed with snow in the afternoon.

Five centimetres of snow is expected. Winds will becoming southeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning. High for the day of +3. Wind chill will be at -5 in the morning.

UV index 2 or low.

Periods of rain will be ending in the evening then partly cloudy skies with 30 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries in the evening and overnight. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h. Low overnight of -1 with the wind chill at -7 overnight.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

Dryden and Vermilion Bay will see snow becoming mixed with rain early in the afternoon. Snowfall amounts of 5 to 10 centimetres are expected. Winds will be from the southeast at 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light late in the afternoon. High for the day of +2 with the wind chill at -9 in the morning.

UV index 2 or low.

Those periods of snow ending late in the evening followed by cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of more snow flurries. The temperature will be steady near zero.

Sachigo Lake

Mainly cloudy skies for Sachigo Lake today. Winds will becoming southeast 20 km/h in the afternoon. High for Wednesday of +4. The wind chill will be at -10 in the morning.

UV index 4 or moderate.

Snow with five centimetres expected for Wednesday night. Winds will become north 20 km/h gusting to 40 overnight. Low overnight of -5. Wind chill will feel like -11 overnight.

Winnipeg Weather

Winnipeg for Wednesday will see wet snow mixed with rain ending early in the afternoon then cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of drizzle.

Fog patches will be developing near noon. Snowfall amount of two to four centimetres are likely. Winds will be from the southeast at 30 km/h becoming light early in the morning.

High of +3 and a UV index 2 or low.

Mainly cloudy skies on Wednesday night with a risk of freezing drizzle. Fog patches will impact visibility for travellers. Winds will become northwest at 20 km/h before morning. Low overnight of -2. Wind chill -8 overnight.

Looking forward to the Weekend Weather

The NOAA in Duluth is predicting a strong spring storm will will impact the region from Friday into the weekend. At this time, widespread rain looks to be most likely with the rain mixing with or changing over to snow late in the weekend.

The main concern with this storm will be significant rain combining with a melting snowpack causing flooding.