Thunder Bay – LIVING – Student Transportation for Thunder Bay report the following routes will not be serviced today:
Cancellation RECINDED – SOUTH 41 AM servicing St Patrick AM, Pope John Paul II AM, Ecole Elsie MacGill AM is NOT cancelled for Tuesday, April 19
***S41 PM is scheduled to run***
SOUTH 74 servicing St Patrick AM & PM, Sherbrooke AM & PM, Westgate AM & PM, St Elizabeth AM cancelled through Friday, April 22
NORTH 97 servicing Gorham and Ware AM & PM, Hammarskjold AM, Superior AM cancelled for Tuesday, April 19 due to no driver available.
NORTH 102 servicing Gorham and Ware AM & PM, Hammarskjold AM, Superior AM cancelled for Tuesday, April 19 due to no driver available.