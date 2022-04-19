Thunder Bay – LIVING – Student Transportation for Thunder Bay report the following routes will not be serviced today:

Cancellation RECINDED – SOUTH 41 AM servicing St Patrick AM, Pope John Paul II AM, Ecole Elsie MacGill AM is NOT cancelled for Tuesday, April 19

***S41 PM is scheduled to run***

SOUTH 74 servicing St Patrick AM & PM, Sherbrooke AM & PM, Westgate AM & PM, St Elizabeth AM cancelled through Friday, April 22

NORTH 97 servicing Gorham and Ware AM & PM, Hammarskjold AM, Superior AM cancelled for Tuesday, April 19 due to no driver available.

NORTH 102 servicing Gorham and Ware AM & PM, Hammarskjold AM, Superior AM cancelled for Tuesday, April 19 due to no driver available.