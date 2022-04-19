Thunder Bay – WEATHER – There are no weather warnings or alerts in effect this morning across the region. We are watching a Colorado low headed toward Northern Minnesota that will arrive by the weekend into the region.

NOAA out of Duluth report that, “A strong spring storm will impact the region Friday into the weekend. At this time, widespread rain looks to be most likely with the rain mixing with or changing over to snow late in the weekend. The main concern with this storm will be significant rain combining with a melting snowpack causing flooding.”

“More snow is expected to develop late tonight into Wednesday morning, especially across northern Minnesota including the Arrowhead. The snow should become mixed with rain or become all rain for much of the area by Wednesday afternoon with more snow in the Arrowhead. The precipitation will diminish from west to east later Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday night”.

Thunder Bay

It is -2 this morning headed to a high of +5 under a mix of sun and cloud. Skies will become sunny this morning. Winds will be north 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning then light early this afternoon. Wind chill -9 this morning.

UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight will see continued clear skies to start the evening. It will become partly cloudy overnight. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h. Low -8. Wind chill -13 overnight.

Fort Frances

It is -10 to start your Tuesday. The high today will be +6. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h.

Wind chill -14 this morning.

UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight will see increasing cloudiness along with a 60 per cent chance of flurries overnight. Winds will be from the southeast at 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Wind will becoming southeast 30 gusting to 50 near midnight. Low overnight of -2 with the wind chill at -8 overnight.

Peawanuck

It is -18 in Peawanuck this morning headed to a daytime high of zero. Winds are light blowing at up to 15 km/h.

Wind chill -21 this morning and -6 this afternoon.

UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight will see increasing cloudiness late this evening. Winds will be from the south at 20 km/h becoming light late this evening. Low overnight is going to be -13. Wind chill -19 overnight.