Thunder Bay – WEATHER – The City of Thunder Bay and Superior West are under a Winter Travel Advisory this morning.

Thunder Bay

A winter travel advisory in effect from Environment Canada. The heaviest snow is expected this morning, and may affect travel during this time. Lighter snow is expected to persist throughout the day. An additional five centimetres is expected.

Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.

It is zero in the city this morning headed to a high of +2. Winds are light this morning at up to 15 km/h. Wind chill minus 5 this morning.

UV index 2 or low.

Tonight periods of snow should be ending this evening then mainly cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of flurries are forecast. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low overnight of -6. Wind chill -11 overnight.

Fort Frances

It is -3 in Fort Frances this morning to start your Monday. Periods of snow will be ending late this morning then cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. Winds will becoming north 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High for Monday of +2. Wind chill is at -8 this morning.

UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight will see cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of flurries this evening. Skies will be clearing overnight. Winds will be from the northwest at 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low overnight of -11 with the wind chill at -13 overnight.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

It is -6 to start your Monday in Dryden. Periods of snow will be ending early this afternoon then cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of flurries. Dryden should see a total of two centimetres of snow. Winds will become northwest 20 km/h this morning. High for Monday of +1.

Wind chill minus 10 this morning.

UV index 1 or low.

Tonight will see mainly cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of flurries this evening. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low an unseasonable -12. Wind chill -14 overnight.

Sachigo Lake

It is -9 this morning in Sachigo Lake. Skies will be mainly cloudy through until this evening. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h. High +1. Wind chill -13 this morning.

UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight, skies will be clearing this evening. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low overnight an unseasonable -15. Wind chill -21 overnight.