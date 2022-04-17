Thunder Bay – WEATHER – Our seemingly never ending winter continues. Snow accumulations of 5 to 10 centimetres with 10 to 15 centimetres are possible over areas of higher terrain starting this evening.

The snow will spread into the region late this evening and last throughout the day on Monday. The heaviest snow will occur overnight through Monday morning and may affect travel during this time.

Weather advisory in effect for:

City of Thunder Bay

Winter weather travel advisory in effect.

Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.