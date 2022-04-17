Thunder Bay – SPORTS – During the week of April 5th through 11 th – Three of Northwestern Ontario’s top swimmers competed in the 2022 Bell Canada’s Swimming Trials. These trials were for the upcoming Commonwealth Games and World Swimming Championships.

Isabel Harri from Thunder Bay and Emilia and Gabe Mastromatteo from Kenora travelled to Victoria to represent Northwestern Ontario.

Reaching the podium in Victoria was Tokyo Olympian Gade Mastromatteo winning a silver in the 100 meter breast stroke and a bronze in in the 50 meter. Mastrometteo will now focus on finishing his second year at the University of Toronto and competing in the Mare Nostrum Swim Meet in Monaco later this spring.

“This week in Victoria was filled with success and challenges,” stated Kenora Swimming Sharks head coach Janet Hyslop. “For both Isabel Harri and Emilia Mastromatteo the experience of racing at that level was an opportunity to see where they are in their progress. Nerves were high and we really focused on race strategy,” added Hyslop.

Emilia Mastrometteo competing for the first time at the top swim meet in the country relished the experience,” After years of persevering through many struggles including shoulder surgery and Covid, it was a euphoric feeling of accomplishment attending Canadian Commonwealth and World Trials. This competition was a huge learning experience. Racing at a senior national level compares to no other. You are surrounded by swimmers who are top class athletes in the world. I am pleased with my performances.”

Added Harri,” After the last 2 years of interrupted, difficult training I was so proud to have qualified to swim against the best swimmers in Canada at Trials. My nerves got the best of me for my first race but after that I felt more confident. It was a great experience and I have goals that I have set and am determined to meet.”

Both Harri and Mastrometteo will now focus on the rest of the swimming season including the largest swim meet in Northwestern Ontario, the 2022 Thunderbolts 50 th Anniversary Grand Prix Swim Championships, at the end of May in Thunder Bay. This swim meet will celebrate the 50 th year anniversary of the ThunderBolts Swim Club.

In the fall, Mastromatteo will be heading to MaGill University to swim and Harri to Eastern Michigan on a swim scholarship.

“ My heartfelt congratulations to our incredible Thunderbolt swimmer Isabel Harri who alongside with her childhood friends Emilia and Gabe Mastromatteo represented Northwestern Ontario Swimming at the largest and most prestigious competition in Canada! We are so very proud of you all!” added interim ThunderBolt head coach Andy Ritchie.

Community Submission: Thunderbolts Swim Team