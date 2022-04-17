Thunder Bay – WEATHER – There are no weather alerts or warnings in effect across the region.

The cold spot in Ontario at -21 is Landsdowne House.

There is snow in the forecast however, as we reported on Saturday, a weather system is making its way into northern Minnesota and into Western Ontario.

Thunder Bay

It is -5 headed to a high of zero today under what this morning are cloudy skies with light snow. Skies will becoming a mix of sun and cloud near noon. Winds are light blowing at up to 15 km/h. Wind chill is -11 this morning.

UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight will see continued clouds. Periods of snow will be beginning this evening. Five centimetres is expected, except locally up to 10 centimetres over higher terrain. Winds becoming east 20 km/h this evening. Low overnight of -5. Wind chill -12 overnight.

Fort Frances

It is an unseasonable -14 in Fort Frances this morning. Increasing cloudiness is expected near noon then periods of snow beginning this afternoon. Fog patches will be dissipating this morning. Winds will becoming southeast 20 km/h late this afternoon. High of +2 with the wind chill at -17 this morning.

UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight with cloudy skies there will be periods of snow. Up to five centimetres of snow is forecast. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h. Low overnight of -4. Wind chill -6 overnight.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

It is -14 in Dryden this morning. Clear skies to start your Sunday. There will be increasing cloudiness near noon then periods of snow beginning late this afternoon. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h. High zero. Wind chill -20 this morning.

UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight the forecast is for periods of snow with five centimetres likely. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h. Low overnight of -5. Wind chill -8 overnight.

Marten Falls

It is a brisk -17 in Ogoki this morning. Winds are light at up to 15 km/h. High zero. Wind chill -22 this morning.

UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight will see increasing cloudiness. Periods of snow will begin near midnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 9. Wind chill minus 5 this evening and minus 14 overnight.