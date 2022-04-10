Thunder Bay – LIVING – Student Transportation Thunder Bay reports that the following route(s) cannot be serviced on the dates indicated due to there being no drivers available.

NORTH 04 servicing Gron Morgan AM & PM, CD Howe AM & PM cancelled through Thursday, April 14

NORTH 48 servicing St Bernard AM & PM, Franco Superieur AM & PM, St Ignatius PM cancelled through Wednesday, April 13

SOUTH 74 servicing St Patrick AM & PM, Sherbrooke AM & PM, Westgate AM & PM, St Elizabeth AM cancelled through Tuesday, April 12

If there are any weather related route suspensions for Monday morning, we will update you.

