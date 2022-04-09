THUNDER BAY – Next week sees a trio of Thunder Bay Kings’ clubs competing at either provincial or district championships.

Thunder Bay’s under-13 and U-15 teams will be competing in the All-Ontario events in Burlington and Middlesex Centre, just outside of London, Ont., respectively.

The U-13s open up versus the host Burlington Eagles at noon on Monday while the U-15 squad face off against the Toronto Jr. Canadiens at 2:15 p.m. on the same day.

Following four days of round-robin competition, the top four teams in each age bracket will advance to the medal round, with championship hardware being awarded on Friday.

As for Thunder Bay’s U-18 side, they’ll be hosting the Kenora Thistles in the best-of-three Hockey Northwestern Ontario districts, beginning Friday at 7:30 p.m. with Game 1 at Fort William First Nation Arena.

The winner there will move on to the TELUS Cup West Regional April 28 – May 1, in Virden, Man.

Meanwhile, the under-16 Kings wrapped up their campaign at the OHL Cup in Toronto last week, going 1-2-1 overall.

Goaltender Carter George impressed as he led all netminders among the 22 competing teams, who saw 120 minutes, or more, of game action in save percentage at .961.

All-Ontario U-13 AAA Championship

April 11-15: Burlington, Ont.



April 11: vs. Burlington Eagles 12 p.m.

April 12: vs. Soo Jr. Greyhounds 10 a.m.

April 12: vs. Niagara North Stars 4 p.m.

April 13: vs. Huron-Perth Lakers 4 p.m.

April 14: vs. Ottawa Valley Titans 12 p.m.

April 14: vs. Don Mills Flyers 6 p.m.

April 15: Semifinals/Medal Games (Top 4 teams in round robin)

All-Ontario U-15 AAA Championship

April 11-15: Middlesex Centre, Ont.

April 11: vs. Toronto Jr. Canadiens 2:15 p.m.

April 12: vs. Ottawa Myers Automotive 10:15 a.m.

April 12: vs. Huron-Perth Lakers 6:15 p.m.

April 13: vs. Elgin-Middlesex Chiefs 11:15 a.m.

April 13: vs. North Bay Trappers 5:15 p.m.

April 14: vs. Halton Hurricanes 12:15 p.m.

April 15: Semifinals/Medal Games (Top 4 teams in round robin)

HNO U-18 AAA District Championship

April 15-17: Fort William First Nation Arena

Thunder Bay Kings vs. Kenora Thistles

Best-of-three series



Game 1: Friday, April 15 – 7:30 p.m.

Game 2: Saturday, April 16 – 7:30 p.m.

Game 3*: Sunday, April 17 – 1:30 p.m.

*-if necessary

Winners advances to TELUS Cup West Regional April 28-May @ Virden, Man.