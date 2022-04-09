WINNIPEG – WEATHER – The outlook in Manitoba for spring flooding is going to be impacted this week by a spring storm headed to the area.

Flood forecasters are monitoring a significant precipitation system forecast to affect the central and southern Manitoba regions, and the United States portions of Manitoba basins between April 12 and April 15th.

The system is expected to bring 30 to 80 centimetres of snow and may result in a mix of snow and rain. Temperatures are forecast to drop to below freezing by April 13 and remain below freezing temperatures until April 19 in most locations. Runoff from the forecasted precipitation is not expected to start before April 20.

Flood Warning in Effect

Manitoba Transportation and Infrastructure’s Hydrologic Forecast Centre advises the Red River has peaked between Emerson and St. Adolphe.

A flood warning remains in effect for the Red River from St. Jean Baptiste to Morris, at St. Adolphe and in the vicinity of Selkirk due to ice jamming.

A high water advisory is issued for the Red River from Emerson to the Red River Floodway inlet except areas under flood warning.

Flows and water levels are rising on the Assiniboine River from Shellmouth Dam to Winnipeg and expected to peak between April 11 and April 18. Levels are forecast to remain below bank capacity at all locations with the gradual snowmelt this weekend.

Flood forecasters will continue to monitor the system and its impact on flows and river levels as the system develops and progresses throughout the week.

The Red River Floodway continues to operate to lower water levels in the city of Winnipeg. The Portage Diversion is being operated per the operating guidelines to limit the flows downstream on the Assiniboine River to 5,000 cubic feet per second to prevent ice jamming on the lower Assiniboine River east of Portage la Prairie.