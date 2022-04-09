Wintery Weather Expected Sunday Night into Monday

THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Old Man Winter seems to be especially cranky this year. Seemingly refusing to leave, there is snow in the forecast for Thunder Bay. Starting on Sunday night, snow mixed with rain will start after midnight. So far the prediction is for two centimetres.

The snow is part of a messy spring storm system will bring mixed precipitation to northern Minnesota starting Sunday morning and lasting through Monday evening according to the NOAA Duluth Weather Office.

The NOAA says most of the precipitation (in Minnesota) will fall as rain during the day, but snow is likely to mix in overnight. Accumulations up to around 2 to 4 inches are possible, especially in northeast Minnesota.

Rainfall and melted snowfall amounts to around half an inch are possible for much of northeast Minnesota as well.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued from 7 PM Sunday through 7 AM Monday for northeast Minnesota.