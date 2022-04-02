DRYDEN – NEWS – On March 17th, 2022 members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Dryden Detachment were notified of social media post showing a single motor vehicle collision in Zealand Township (East of Dryden).

Officers located the video and observed a driver steering a motor vehicle side to side while travelling down a roadway. The vehicle eventually rolled onto its side and slid into a snowbank.

As a result of the above investigation, two individuals were charged with the following offences;

Chance JACKSON, 21 years of age of Zealand Township

Dangerous Operation – Criminal Code 320.13(1)

Fail to Remain – Highway Traffic Act 200(1)(a)

Joshua HALCHUK, 22 years of age of Wainwright Township

Adult Occupant- Fail to Report Accident – Highway Traffic Act 199(2)

Fail to notify change of address licence – Highway Traffic Act O.Reg 340/94 33(1)

Both accused are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Dryden on a later date.

Any person with information regarding this investigation should contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or access their website at ontariocrimestoppers.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.