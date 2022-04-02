THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – There are no weather alerts of warnings across the region today. Our region is one of contrasts today.

Hot spot in Ontario: 1.8 ° C Atikokan

Cold spot in Ontario: -18.6 ° C Peawanuck Airport

Thunder Bay

It is -3 in Thunder Bay this morning under mainly cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of flurries this morning and a 30 per cent chance of rain showers this afternoon. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h late this afternoon. High for the day of +7. Wind chill minus 5 this morning.

UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight will see continued cloudy skies. There will be a 30 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries early this evening. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low over night of -3. Wind chill -6 overnight.

Fort France

It is +2 this morning in Fort Frances. Cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers. Winds will becoming northwest at 20 km/h this morning. High for the say is already reached of +2. Wind chill -6 this morning.

UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight cloudy skies with developing fog patches near overnight. Winds will be from the northwest at 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low -6. Wind chill -8 overnight.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

The temperature in Dryden his morning is right at the freezing mark. We are calling for cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers. Winds are going to blow from the west at 20 km/h becoming light near noon. The temperature steady near plus 1.

UV index 2 or low.

Tonight skies will be overcast. Fog patches developing overnight. Low -5.

Fort Severn

It is -16 headed to a high of -4 in Fort Severn for Saturday. Expect a mix of sun and cloud. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h. High -4. Wind chill -20 this morning and -9 this afternoon.

UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight the forecast if for partly cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of flurries. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h. Low -19. Wind chill m-11 this evening and -24 overnight.