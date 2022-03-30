THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police report that two Toronto men were arrested on Tuesday afternoon facing drug trafficking charges after police learned they were in the city.

Officers were dispatched to a residential address in the 700 block of Ruskin Crescent just after 3:30 pm on Tuesday, March 29th.

Officers from the Community Oriented Response and Engagement Unit attended to check on the welfare of vulnerable residents at this address.

When officers arrived at the address they located two males who struggled to explained why they were at the residence.

Further investigation revealed the two males were from Toronto and appeared to be in this city to participate in the drug trafficking trade. Police located and seized a quantity of suspected fentanyl, a quantity of suspected cocaine, and a quantity of currency.

Both suspects were arrested and transported to the TBPS headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street.

The estimated potential street value of drugs seized totals about $10,000, while cash seized totalled nearly $6,500.

Tareek FREDERICK, 24, of Toronto, is charged with:

• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

Jahvon FREDERICK-DWYER, 28, of Toronto, is charged with:

• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

Both appeared in bail court on Wednesday, March 30th, and were remanded into custody with future appearance dates. All accused are considered innocent until proven guilty.