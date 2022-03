Snowfall with total amounts of 15 to 20 cm is expected

NIPIGON – WEATHER – Environment Canada says snow will move into the area this morning and persist for most of the day. The snow will weaken tonight.

This will impact travel along area highways.

Snowfall warning in effect for:

Marathon – Schreiber

Nipigon – Rossport

Hazards:

Snowfall amounts of 15 to 20 cm.

Reduced visibility in heavy snow.

Timing:

This morning through this evening.