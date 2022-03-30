THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Parts of Western Ontario are under weather advisories as a late winter storm is going to dump from ten to twenty centimetres of snow over the course of today.

Thunder Bay

Snow will move into the area this morning and persist for most of the day. Snow will weaken or taper off this evening.

Snow at times mixed with ice pellets this morning. Snow and ice pellets with total amounts ranging from 5 to 10 centimetres are expected. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h. High for the day of +1. Wind chill -6 this morning.

Tonight the forecast is calling for periods of light snow. There will be local blowing snow overnight. Expect another two centimetres of snow tonight. Winds will be from the north at 30 km/h gusting to 60 overnight. Low -5. Wind chill -12 overnight.

Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.

Fort Frances

There are no weather alerts or warnings in effect for Fort Frances. Periods of light snow will be ending this morning then cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of flurries is forecast. Winds will becoming north 20 km/h gusting to 40 late this morning. High +2. Wind chill -7 this morning.

UV index 2 or low.

Tonight the forecast is for overcast skies. Winds will shift from the north at 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low -6 overnight with wind chill at -11 overnight.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

There is a weather advisory in effect for Dryden, Vermilion Bay, English River and Ignace. Travel along area highways will be impacted by snow today.

The forecast is for periods of snow with total amounts of 2 to 4 centimetres. Wind becoming north 20 km/h gusting to 40 late this morning. High for Wednesday of +1. Wind chill -8 this morning.

Weather advisory in effect for:

Dryden – Vermilion Bay

Ignace – English River

Winter weather travel advisory in effect.

Hazards:

Snowfall amounts of 5 to 10 cm.

Reduced visibility in heavy snow.

UV index 1 or low.

Tonight will see cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. Local blowing snow. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low -10. Wind chill -15 overnight.

Sachigo Lake

It is -7 in Sachigo Lake headed to a high of -4 for Wednesday. Periods of light snow will be ending late this morning then mainly cloudy skies are expected. Winds will be from the north at 20 km/h. High -4. Wind chill -17 this morning and -10 this afternoon.

UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight expect clearing skies by late this evening. Winds will be from the north at 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low -21. Wind chill -9 this evening and -25 overnight.