Caution to the Wind Driving 6th Wave – Dr. Jüni

THUNDER BAY – COVID-19 Update – The Thunder Bay District Health Unit reports 62 active lab confirmed new cases of COVID-19 in the district. There are 118 active cases (lab-confirmed) in the district.

Hospitalization numbers are at 24 people in hospital, with eight in the Intensive Care Units.

Another person has died as a result of the virus in the Thunder Bay District.

Dr. Peter Jüni, the head of Ontario’s COVID-19 Science Advisory Table says Ontario is in a 6th wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Dr. Jüni stated that that it is very clear this new wave of the virus has been driven by a relaxing of restrictions in the province.

“When you look at our wastewater, it’s very clear,” Jüni has stated. “You can call it whatever you want, you know; whether it’s a resurgence of the Omicron wave we had or a sixth wave, the point is really to understand this is not a BA.2 wave”.

The Government of Canada has updated travel restrictions effective April 1. 2022.

Travel Update

On April 1, 2022, fully vaccinated Canadians will no longer need to provide a negative pre-entry test when returning to Canada. They only need the following:

an ArriveCAN receipt.

proof of vaccination uploaded.

necessary travel documents.

quarantine plan.

Travellers who have recently tested positive for COVID-19 are highly encouraged to show proof of their positive COVID-19 molecular test result so that they are not subject to mandatory random testing upon arrival to Canada.

It remains important to self-monitor for symptoms leading up to international travel. As well, you should assess the risk factors related to where you’re going.

For more information on arriving at the border, visit:

https://travel.gc.ca/travel-covid/travel-restrictions/covid-vaccinated-travellers-entering-canada

International Overview from World Health Organization

Between the end of January and early March 2022, there was a consistent decreasing trend in the number of new COVID-19 cases, which was followed by two consecutive weeks of increase in cases.

During the week of 21 through 27 March 2022, the number of new cases declined again with a 14% decrease as compared to the previous week.

On the other hand, during the same period, the number of new weekly deaths has increased by 43%, driven by changes in the definition of COVID-19 deaths in countries in the Region of the Americas (Chile and the United States of America) and retrospective adjustments reported from India in the South-East Asia Region

Across the six WHO regions, over 10 million new cases and over 45 000 new deaths were reported. All regions reported decreasing trends in the number of new weekly cases and four regions reported a decreasing trend in new weekly deaths. As of 27 March 2022, over 479 million confirmed cases and over 6 million deaths have been reported globally