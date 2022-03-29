MANITOWADGE – WEATHER – Stay tuned for heavy snow. Snow will move into the area Wednesday afternoon. The snow may temporarily ease Wednesday night before intensifying again early Thursday morning.

At this time, there still remains considerable uncertainty regarding the total snowfall amounts.

Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. If you must travel, keep others informed of your schedule and destination and carry an emergency kit and mobile phone.

Winter storm watch in effect for:

Manitouwadge – Hornepayne

Heavy snow possible Wednesday and Thursday.

Hazards:

Total snowfall amounts of 25 cm are possible.

Significantly reduced visibility in heavy snow.

Localized blowing snow.