Thunder Bay, Ontario – The Finlandia Co-operative of Thunder Bay is pleased to announce a new partnership with local coffee roaster Rose N Crantz Roasting Co to produce the new Kiitos Blend coffee. The Kiitos Blend – available for purchase at multiple local retailers and through the Rose N Crantz online store on March 27, 2022 – will be the new featured coffee served at the Hoito Restaurant when it relaunches in its original location later next year.

The launch of the Kiitos Blend will provide an opportunity for local residents to preview the new Hoito coffee while helping to generate funds to restore the restaurant. A portion of all proceeds from the sale of the Kiitos Blend will go directly to The Finlandia Co-Operative of Thunder Bay.

“What goes best with Hoito pancakes? Coffee!” stated Finlandia Co-operative board member Lyndsay Williams. “Coffee is an important part of Finnish culture. We want to relaunch the Hoito with an improved coffee game,” they continued. “We are thrilled to be partnering with Rose N Crantz as they are a prominent local coffee roaster and extremely dedicated to their craft.”

“Kiitos” is a Finnish word that means “thank you,” an appreciative nod to the community for its unwavering support of the effort to re-open the Hoito over the last two years. The collaboration with Rose N Crantz has been in the works since June 2021 when coffee sample testing and blend development began.

The effort and attention to detail in this process is indicative of the strong position that coffee occupies in Finnish culture. The Finnish population, on average, consumes 26 pounds of coffee per person per year – the highest per capita coffee consumption in the world. The Kiitos Blend is described as a combination of traditional Finnish medium roast with a Canadian twist, full of bold flavours and a stronger profile.

The Kiitos Blend will be immediately available to purchase at the following local retailers: Rose N Crantz Roasting Co (online and in store), Maltese, George’s Market, Westfort Foods, The Dawson General Store, Authentique, Alder & Ivy, Breeze Bakery, and the Finnish Bookstore. Any retailers interested in carrying Kiitos are encouraged to contact Rose N Crantz Roasting Co directly.