THUNDER BAY – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service requests public assistance in locating missing person Marcus Moonias a 30-year-old male.

Marcus Moonias was last seen in the 900 block of Oliver Road on March 28, 2022 at 1:30 pm.

Marcus Moonias is described as an Indigenous male 170cm tall, 108.7kg with a heavy build, dark complexion, brown eyes and short black hair. He has a tattoo on his right forearm of a cross and “MKJM” on his left hand knuckles. Macus was last seen wearing a black hoodie, dark grey sweatpants, dark grey toque and black boots.

Anyone with information which may assist in locating Marcus Moonias is asked to contact Thunder Bay Police at 807-684-1200 or Crime stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or on-line at www.p3tips.com