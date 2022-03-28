THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Snow is on the way. Significant snow possible Tuesday night into Wednesday. Environment Canada reports, “A Colorado low will track over the Great Lakes Thursday. Snow will move into the area Tuesday night from west to east and continue into Wednesday. Total snowfall amounts up to 15 centimetres or more are possible before snow tapers off from west to east in the afternoon.

At this time, there remains considerable uncertainty regarding the track of the low, thus the amount of snowfall.

Areas near the Lake Superior might see more snow accumulation.

Special weather statement in effect for:

City of Thunder Bay