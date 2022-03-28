DRYDEN – WEATHER – Travel along Highway 17 from Thunder Bay through to the Manitoba boundary will likely be impacted by a snow fall event over the next couple of days.

Environment Canada has issued Special Weather Statements for Western Ontario.

The cause is a Colorado Low tracking into the region.

A Colorado low will track over the Great Lakes Thursday. Snow will move into the area Tuesday night from west to east and continue into Wednesday. Total snowfall amounts up to 15 centimetres or more are possible before snow tapers off from west to east in the afternoon. At this time, there remains considerable uncertainty regarding the track of the low, thus the amount of snowfall. Areas near the Lake Superior might see more snow accumulation.

Special weather statement in effect for:

Dryden – Vermilion Bay

Ignace – English River

Significant snow possible Tuesday night into Wednesday.