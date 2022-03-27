THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – If the current modelling is accurate, March is getting set to roar out like a lion across Western Ontario. Long-term forecasts into next week are showing major snowfall starting on Tuesday and ending Friday.

Snowfall amounts of up to 35 centimetres are expected in the Thunder Bay region. NetNewsLedger will help you stay up to date with the latest forecast as this spring storm approaches.

This morning, Sunday, March 27th, there is cold Arctic air swooping down into the region. Ontario’s cold spot is -25.0 ° C in Muskrat Dam.

Thunder Bay

It is a chilly -17 in Thunder Bay to start your Sunday. Skies are clear. Winds will stay blustery, becoming northwest at 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. High of-6 for Sunday with the wind chill at -26 this morning and -13 this afternoon.

UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight skies will remain clear. Winds will wind down through the evening starting from the northwest at 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low overnight of -22. Wind chill -14 this evening and -27 overnight.

Fort Frances

It is -20 in Fort Frances this morning. Skies will be clear. Winds will becoming northwest 20 km/h late this morning. High -6 with the wind chill -25 this morning and -10 this afternoon.

UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight will see continued clear skies. Winds will remain light at up to 15 km/h. Low overnight of -21. The wind chill will be -11 this evening and -25 overnight.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

It is a chilly -20 in Dryden this morning under clear skies. Winds will becoming northwest 20 km/h this morning. High for Sunday of -8 with the wind chill -30 this morning and -15 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite for exposed skin, something that you don’t expect on March 27th.

UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight will see continued clear skies with winds from the northwest at 20 km/h before becoming light early this evening. Low -24. Wind chill -14 this evening and -26 overnight.

Marten Falls

It is a chilly -22 in Marten Falls. A mix of sun and cloud with a 40 percent chance of flurries is forecast for Sunday. Winds will be gusting from the northwest at 30 km/h gusting to 50. High -12. Wind chill -39 this morning and -21 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite for exposed skin.

UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight will see partly cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of flurries early this evening. Winds will be from the northwest at 20 km/h gusting to 40 before becoming light this evening. Low overnight of -24. Wind chill will be -21 this evening and -31 overnight. Risk of frostbite continues.

Duluth

The NOAA says, sunny skies today with much below average temperatures across the region. Most locations will remain below freezing. Temperatures begin to rebound as we head into next week with highs climbing back to average for this time of year. We are still forecasting a messy Spring system to impact the region beginning Tuesday evening. This system will bring a mixed bag of precipitation and linger through Thursday night.