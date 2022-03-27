March 27, 2022 – Thunder Bay Police Daily Crime Statistics Report

NetNewsLedger
Crime Statistics Report

THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police had a relatively quiet twenty-four hours.

Daily update from 03/26/2022 to 03/27/2022

Recent incidents
5 arrow_up -1 from yesterday
Violent
1 arrow_up No changes from yesterday
1 Assault
0 Assault with Deadly Weapon
0 Sexual Assault
0 Sexual Offense
0 Other Sexual Offense
0 Homicide
0 Kidnapping
0 Robbery
Property & Theft
3 arrow_up No changes from yesterday
1 Breaking & Entering
0 Property Crime Commercial
0 Property Crime Residential
0 Other Property Crime
0 Theft from Vehicle
1 Theft of Vehicle
1 Other Theft
Disorder/Disturbance
1 arrow_up 1 from yesterday
0 Disorder
0 Drugs
0 Liquor
1 Quality of Life

