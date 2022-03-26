THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – A blast of Arctic cold is covering the region this morning. The cold spot in Ontario is -21.8 ° C at the northern First Nation community of Sandy Lake.

There are no weather alerts or warnings in effect however.

Thunder Bay

It is -10 in Thunder Bay under light snow. Cloudy. There is a 30 per cent chance of flurries this morning. Winds are from the northwest at 30 km/h gusting to 50. High -6. Wind chill near -18.

Tonight will see partly cloudy skies with a low of -18. Winds will be from the northwest at 30 km/h gusting to 50. Wind chill -16 this evening and -25 overnight.

Fort Frances

Mainly cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of flurries early this morning. Gusty winds from the northwest at 30 km/h gusting to 50. High for Saturday of -8 with the wind chill at -22 this morning and -15 this afternoon.

Tonight will see partly cloudy skies that will becoming clear this evening. Winds will be from the northwest at 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light late this evening. Low overnight of -21 with the wind chill at -16 this evening and -27 overnight.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

Cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of flurries this morning. It is -15 in Dryden this morning head to a high of -10 with the wind chill at -25 this morning and -18 by this afternoon. Winds are gusty from the northwest at 30 km/h gusting to

Tonight will see clearing skies with gusting winds from the northwest at 20 km/h gusting to 40 before becoming light late this evening. Low overnight of -21 with the wind chill at -19 this evening and -27 overnight.

Fort Severn

It is -21 headed to a high of -19 in Fort Severn. There will be periods of light snow and local blowing snow ending near noon then cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. Winds will be from the northwest at 40 km/h gusting to 60. The wind chill is at -39 this morning and will be -33 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite for exposed skin.

Tonight will see mainly cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. Winds will be strong from the northwest at 40 km/h gusting to 60. Low overnight of -24. Wind chill near -39. Risk of frostbite continues.

If you are planning travel south to Minnesota, a strong spring storm system will affect the Northland Tuesday through Thursday night.

NOAA says: “WHAT WE KNOW: Shovelable and plowable snow possible for portions of northern Minnesota. Significant ice accumulation from freezing rain is also possible. WHAT WE DON’T KNOW: When and where the greatest snow and ice accumulation will occur. Specific snow and ice amounts.”