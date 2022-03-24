THUNDER BAY – LIVING – Student Transportation report, “The following route(s) cannot be serviced on the dates indicated due to there being no drivers available:

NORTH 32 servicing Bishop EQ Jennings AM & PM, St Pius AM & PM cancelled for Friday, March 25

NORTH 67 servicing St Ignatius AM & PM, La Verendrye AM & PM, St Bernard AM, Franco Superieur AM, Bishop Gallagher PM cancelled for Friday, March 25

NORTH 79 servicing La Verendrye AM, Franco Superior AM & PM cancelled for Friday, March 25

SOUTH 32 AM servicing Hammarskjold and Superior to Petro-Can Transfer Point, Kakabeka, Westgate to Kakabeka School Transfer Point cancelled for Friday, March 25. High school students that can make their own way to their transfer point can board their transfer bus at that location.

SOUTH 71 servicing St Thomas AM/PM, Pope John Paul II PM cancelled for Friday, March 25

SOUTH 74 servicing St Patrick AM & PM, Sherbrooke AM & PM, Westgate AM & PM, St Elizabeth AM cancelled for Friday, March 25