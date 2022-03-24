Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug – The Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug (KI) Police and Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have executed two warrants after issuing a public safety warning about illegal drugs in KI.

On March 14, 2022, members of the OPP issued a public safety warning about a possible supply of laced cocaine in KI, following an overdose in the community. Further investigation has led to two individuals being arrested and a quantity of illegal drugs and Canadian currency being seized.

Fabian PETIQUAN, 27 years old, of KI First Nation, has been arrested and charged for Trafficking in a Schedule III Substance, contrary to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) Section 5(1).

Jason Howard CUTFEET, 47 years old, of KI First Nation, has been arrested and charged for Trafficking in a Schedule III Substance, contrary to CDSA Section 5(1), and Possession of Firearm or Ammunition Contrary to Prohibition Order, contrary to Criminal Code Section 117.01(1).

Both have been released on Undertakings and are scheduled to appear in the KI Ontario Court of Justice on June 2, 2022, to answer to these charges.

Anyone with information about drug-related activities in the community is requested to contact the KI Police detachment at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or report online through www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.