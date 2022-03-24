THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – There are no weather alerts or warnings in effect this morning. Western Ontario, and especially Thunder Bay continue to dig out from the massive spring snow storm that dumped up to 50 centimetres of snow on the city.

The trend for the next two days is warmer weather that should help melt some of that snow. It is important however to ensure that sewer drains and catch basins are clear of debris to slow or stop flooding.

There is more precipitation on the way for the weekend.

Thunder Bay

It is going to be warm and sunny for Thursday. There are fog patches in places which will be dissipating this morning. Winds will becoming northeast 20 km/h late this morning. High +6. Wind chill -7 this morning.

UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight will see continued clear skies. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h. Low -11. Wind chill -16 overnight.

Fort Frances

Skies will be clearing late this morning Fort Frances. Fog patches will be dissipating this morning. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h. High +9. The wind chill will be -6 this morning.

UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight will see clear skies with increasing cloudiness late this evening followed by periods of rain or snow changing to periods of snow overnight. Wind becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 after midnight. Low -1 with temperature rising to +2 by morning.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

It is -3 to start your Thursday in Dryden. Skies will be a mix of sun and cloud to start the morning before clearing later this morning. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h. High +8. Wind chill -5 this morning.

UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight will start with clear skies. Increasing cloudiness near midnight then periods of snow. Low zero.

Marten Falls

Sunny skies with light winds of up to 15 km/h are in store for Marten Falls. High +5. Wind chill -19 this morning.

UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight will see clear skies with fog patches developing overnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -13. Wind chill -19 overnight.