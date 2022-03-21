Thunder Bay Could Get Up To 40 Centimetres of Snow on Tuesday

Snow Storm March 22
The Storm System headed to the region has slowed slightly but will drop significant snow on the region on Tuesday

THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Thunder Bay could be set to receive a whopping snowfall of as much as 40 centimetres.

The storm system working its way across Western Ontario into the city is being slowed down as it approaches the city, and that could mean a far greater amount of snow on Tuesday than previously predicted.

Environment Canada upgraded the Special Weather Statement issued on Sunday night to a Snowfall Warning on Monday.

Travel will be impacted by the storm, as highways will also end up snow covered and slippery.

Travellers should ensure that they keep up on the latest weather.

Developing….

