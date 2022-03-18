Thunder Bay – NEWS – You might think a person would learn from mistakes.

However, a Thunder Bay man was charged on Thursday for impaired driving. That is bad enough, but the charges came just one day after he received a conviction for a previous incident of impaired driving.

Thunder Bay Police arrested two motorists for impaired driving offences during Thursday evening’s Saint Patrick’s Day RIDE program.

The first motorist, a 67-year-old Thunder Bay woman, passing through the RIDE program was found to be impaired by drug. She was subsequently charged with Operation of a Motor Vehicle while Impaired by Drug.

The second motorist, a 37-year-old Thunder Bay man, was stopped just after 10:45 p.m. after officers observed him using a cellphone while driving.

Further investigation revealed that the motorist was a prohibited driver, as he was convicted for Operation of a Motor Vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration above 80 mg per 100 ml of blood on Wednesday, March 16.

While interacting with the motorist, police observed several signs that the driver was impaired by alcohol.

The male was subsequently arrested and transported to the TBPS headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street.

A sample of the motorist’s breath confirmed that his blood alcohol concentration was nearly two-and-a-half times above the legal limit.

He now faces charges of Operation of a Motor Vehicle while Impaired by Alcohol, and Operation of a Motor Vehicle while Prohibited.