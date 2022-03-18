RED DEER – NEWS – An Alberta Sheriffs investigation has put a stop to drug activity that was terrorizing a residential neighbourhood in Red Deer.

Tyler Shandro, Minister of Justice and Solicitor General states, “Law-abiding Albertans shouldn’t have to fear for their safety in their homes and in their neighbourhoods. SCAN investigations give law enforcement another tool to combat crime by taking legal action that targets properties used for illegal activities and holds owners responsible for what happens there. I want to thank the Alberta Sheriffs their work to help people in this community reclaim a sense of safety and security.”

The Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods (SCAN) unit of the Alberta Sheriffs obtained a court order that took effect on March 18, closing the property at 5110 44 Avenue in Red Deer for 90 days.

The community safety order, obtained in Court of Queen’s Bench, bars people from the property until the closure period ends on June 16. Crews put up a fence around the property, boarded up the house and changed the locks to prevent unauthorized access before that date.

The Alberta Sheriffs work with other law enforcement agencies to shut down properties being used for illegal activities. The Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods Act gives sheriffs the authority to target problem properties through civil enforcement.

Since its inception in 2008, Alberta’s SCAN unit has investigated nearly 7,000 problem properties and issued nearly 100 community safety orders. The majority of complaints are resolved by working with property owners to keep criminal activity out of the community.