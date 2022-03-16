THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – There are freezing rain warnings out across most of Western Ontario.

Freezing rain warning in effect for:

Thunder Bay

Upsala – Raith

English River – Ignace

Savant Lake – Sturgeon Lake

Sioux Lookout – Eastern Lac Seul

Kakabeka Falls

Marathon – Schreiber

Nipigon – Rossport

Freezing rain with icing is possible. Ice accretion of 2 mm may occur on untreated surfaces.

Thunder Bay

FREEZING RAIN WARNING – Freezing rain or rain ending late this morning followed by cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of rain showers. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High +4.

Tonight will see mainly cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of showers. Fog patches will be developing late this evening and dissipating before morning. Winds will becoming west 20 km/h before morning. Low overnight of +1.

Fort Frances

Fort Frances is Ontario’s hot spot this morning. It is +4. For Wednesday, a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of rain early this morning. Fog patches will be dissipating this morning. Winds will become southwest 20 km/h late this morning. High of +10.

Tonight will see cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of rain showers changing to a 40 per cent chance of flurries after midnight. Wind becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 late this evening. Low overnight of -1. Wind chill minus 7 overnight.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

The Freezing Rain warning has ended. Environment Canada says that rain will be ending this morning followed by mainly cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of showers late this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 7.

Tonight will see cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of rain showers changing to a 40 per cent chance of flurries overnight. Wind becoming west 20 km/h late this evening. Low overnight of -1. Wind chill -5 overnight.

Sachigo Lake

It is -10 in Sachigo Lake this morning headed to a daytime high of -2. A mix of sun and cloud with wind at up to 15 km/h is forecast. Wind chill -23 this morning and -5 this afternoon.

Tonight will see partly cloudy skies with light winds up to 15 km/h. Low -14. Wind chill -7 this evening and -20 overnight.