DRYDEN – NEWS – Dryden OPP report that a male has been taken into custody without any injury reported.

The Ontario Provincial Police in Dryden is investigating an incident at a residence in Wabigoon, Zealand Township.

Shortly before 10 am CDT on Sunday, March 13, 2022, members of the Dryden OPP responded to an assault call. Upon arriving on scene, police discovered an individual had barricaded themselves inside a residence with another individual.

At this time, the roadway remains closed and members of the Dryden OPP, Northwest Region Crime Unit, OPP Emergency Response Team, Canine Unit and Crisis Negotiators are on scene working to peacefully resolve the situation.

There are no public safety concerns at this time; however, police are requesting the public avoid the area.

More updates will be provided as they come available.

Members of the public who have information regarding this investigation are urged to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or access their website at ontariocrimestoppers.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.