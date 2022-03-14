THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – There are no weather alerts or warnings issued across the region.

Warmer temperatures are headed into the region over the course of the week.

Thunder Bay

It is -17 in Thunder Bay this morning. The high for the day should be near the freezing mark. Clear skies with light winds up to 15 km/h. The wind chill is minus 21 this morning.

Tonight will see partly cloudy skies. Winds will remain light at up to 15 km/h. Low overnight of -13. Wind chill -3 this evening and -16 overnight.

FORT FRANCES

It is a cool -23 in FORT FRANCES this morning. The daytime high will be -1. Mainly sunny skies with light winds of up to 15 km/h are forecast. Wind chill -28 this morning and -3 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite for exposed skin this morning.

Tonight, skies will be mainly cloudy. Winds will pick up becoming southwest 20 km/h overnight. Low -10. Wind chill -3 this evening and -17 overnight.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

It is -15 this morning headed to a daytime high of -4. A mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of flurries this morning and early this afternoon. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h. Wind chill -19 this morning and -7 this afternoon.

Tonight, skies will be mainly cloudy. The forecast is for a 60 per cent chance of flurries overnight. Winds will becoming southwest 20 km/h after midnight. Low overnight of -9. Wind chill -7 this evening and -17 overnight.

Sachigo Lake

For Sachigo Lake today expect a mix of sun and cloud. Skies will be clearing this afternoon. Winds will be from the west at 20 km/h gusting to 40. High of -10. Wind chill -34 this morning and -18 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite this morning.

Tonight, the forecast is for clear skies to start the evening then partly cloudy with periods of light snow beginning before morning. Winds will be from the west at 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low -21. Wind chill -18 this evening and -25 overnight.