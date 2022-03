KENORA – NEWS – The Trans-Canada Highway is now reported open.

Earlier….

The closure begins just west of Hadashville, Manitoba and runs all the way to Austin.

The Perimeter Highway around Winnipeg is also closed. Over the past 24-hours there have been a number of road closures due to weather conditions in Manitoba.

Travel plans are likely to be disrupted for Friday.

A large number of Manitoba highways remain closed due to poor winter driving conditions.