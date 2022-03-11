THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Once again there are no weather alerts or warnings in effect across the region.

Thunder Bay

It is -12 to start your Friday in Thunder Bay. Periods of snow should be ending this morning then mainly cloudy skies with snow flurries beginning this afternoon. Two centimetres of the white stuff is expected. Winds will becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 50 this morning then increasing to 40 gusting to 60 late this afternoon. High of -7 with the wind chill at -23 this morning and -5 this afternoon.

Tonight will see partly cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of flurries this evening. Winds will continue strong from the northwest at 30 km/h gusting to 60 before becoming light before morning. Low overnight of -22. Wind chill -18 this evening and -28 overnight. Bundle up tonight there is a risk of frostbite.

FORT FRANCES

It is -16 in FORT FRANCES this morning. Periods of snow will be ending late this morning then a mix of sun and cloud. Local blowing snow this morning with winds from the northwest at 40 km/h gusting to 70 diminishing to 20 gusting to 40 late this afternoon. High -11. Wind chill -27 this morning and -21 this afternoon.

Tonight will see partly cloudy skies. Winds from the northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light late this evening. Low -24. Wind chill near -30. Risk of frostbite.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

It is -15 to start Friday in Dryden. Periods of snow will be ending near noon then cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. A total of two centimetres of snow is likely. Winds will becoming northwest 30 km/h gusting to 60 early this morning. High Friday of -12. Wind chill -26 this morning and -21 this afternoon.

Tonight in Dryden, skies will be partly cloudy. Winds will continue from the northwest at 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light near midnight. Low overnight of -25. Wind chill near -31. Risk of frostbite.

Sachigo Lake

It is -23 in Sachigo Lake this morning headed to a high of -18. A few flurries will be ending this morning followed by a mix of sun and cloud. Winds will be from the north at 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming west 20 this afternoon. Wind chill -37 this morning and -28 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite, so bundle up if you are heading out.

Tonight, skies will be partly cloudy. Winds will shift to be coming from the west at 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low overnight of -26. Wind chill -27 this evening and -34 overnight. Risk of frostbite for exposed skin.