THUNDER BAY – Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit has taken over the investigation after Ontario Provincial Police officers shot at a 34-year-old man in an exchange of gunfire on Highway 11/17, west of Nipigon, yesterday afternoon.

Preliminary information suggests the following:

At approximately 4pm EST. on March 8, 2022, Nipigon detachment officers observed a vehicle believed to be connected to a shooting earlier that day in Thunder Bay.

Officers attempted to stop the driver in the area of Highway 11/17. There were multiple exchanges of gunfire between officers and the man driving the vehicle.

Later the man was arrested.

No injuries have been reported.

Two investigators and one forensic investigator have been assigned to the case.

The SIU is urging anyone who may have information about this investigation, including video or photos, to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529 or online at: https://siu.on.ca/en/appeals.php

