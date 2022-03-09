FORT FRANCES – NEWS – On March 7, 2022 at 8:30 pm CST, the Rainy River District Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were contacted regarding an assault that had taken place in the Town of Fort Frances.

The victim suffered severe injuries and was transported to hospital for assessment.

As a result of a police investigation, 34 year old, Mitchell CHIEFSON of Fort Frances has been charged with;

Aggravated Assault contrary to section 268 of the Criminal Code

CHIEFSON was remanded into custody and is to appear in a Bail Hearing on the 10th of March, 2022 in Fort Frances Provincial Court.

If you have information on this event or any other crime activity in the area, contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or *OPP (677) on your mobile phone. Your call could make our communities safer for all. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).