On Sunday in Russia police arrested over 4,300 people who were participating in anti-war protests across different cities. Despite increased penalties for such action, the numbers appear to be increasing. It will be hard to determine over coming days however just how much that will be reportable, as independent media outlets across Russia are being shut down in response to new stronger laws banning what President Putin calls “Fake News” reporting.

Russian media outlets are required to publish only from official government sources.